Breaking: Gunmen kidnap House of Reps. member

Unknown gunmen has kidnapped a member of the House of Representatives, Mr. Garba Durbunde [Sumaila/Takai federal constituency]. Mr Durbunde was reportedly abducted along Kaduna- Jere road on Tuesday while on his way to Kano from Abuja . Though details are still sketchy as of the time of press returns, reports claimed the kidnappers have contacted …

The post Breaking: Gunmen kidnap House of Reps. member appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

