Breaking: Gunmen kill Enugu Deputy Gov’s Aide-de-camp

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU-UNKNOWN gunmen struck on Tuesday night in Enugu the Enugu State capital killing the aide-de-camp (ADC) to the Deputy Governor of Enugu State, Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo.

Although details of the story was sketchy as at the time of going to press but the deputy governor’s aide Police Sgt. Hellen was said to have been shot dead at Abakpa-Nike axis of Enugu metropolis at about 10 pm on her way to her residence after official duty.

Contacted, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Ebere Amarizu, who confirmed the incident said that “it is a painful news”

Amarizu, however, said he was yet to establish exactly what really happened before he makes further comment on the story.

“If you look at what happened, it is painful and sad to hear that aide to deputy governor was shot dead on her way back after daily activities.

“We can’t really say exactly what happened now but we are trying to find out”, the Police spokesman added.

