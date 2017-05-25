BREAKING! High Court Orders DSS to Release of Businessman, Ifeanyi Ubah
A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, on Thursday morning, ordered the Department of State Service (DSS), to within 48 hours release detained Managing Director of Capital Oil and Gas, Dr Ifeanyi Ubah.Ubah lawyers and supporters, defy heavy down pour in court Thursday
Trial judge, Justice Mohammed in a 100 page judgment, ordered the DSS to release Ubah, if it fails to file a charge against him.
Timeofgist recall that the embattled Ubah was arrested by DSS over an alleged oil deal with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC.
The court Thursday, also berated the DSS for lying to the court that Ubah was arrested in Abuja, while from every available evidence, he was arrested in Lagos and flown to Abuja, where he has been detained some weeks.
We’ll be bringing you more etails later.
The post BREAKING! High Court Orders DSS to Release of Businessman, Ifeanyi Ubah appeared first on Timeofgist.com.
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!