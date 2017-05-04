Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

BREAKING: Hours to expiration of 2016 budget, Senate steps down presentation of appropriations report – NAIJ.COM

Posted on May 4, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

BREAKING: Hours to expiration of 2016 budget, Senate steps down presentation of appropriations report
NAIJ.COM
Just less than 24 hours before the expiration of the 2016 budget on Friday, May 5, the Nigerian Senate has stepped down the presentation of the report of Senate Committee on Appropriations on the 2017 budget. Daily Trust reports that the event which

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.