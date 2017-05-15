Breaking: House C’ttee gives Minister of Finance 24hrs to face panel

*0ver alleged breach of Procurement Act

*walks out Ministry officials

From Emman Ovuakporie

ABUJA-MEMBERS of the Committee on Public Procurement of the House of Representatives, Monday gave the Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun a 24hour notice to appear before it over alleged abuse and breach of the Procurement Act, 2001.

The committee also walked out officials of the Finance Ministry led by the Legal Director, Mr Gabriel Christopher as they were not competent enough to speak on the issues at stake.

The commmittee is investigating ‘Allegations of Abuse, Breach, and Violations of Public Procurement Act 2001 in the Engagements of Contractors for Pre- shipment, Inspection, and Monitoriing of Crude 0il and Gas Export from Nigeria. Details soon..

