Breaking: Huddersfield Town picks last spot for Premier League

Huddersfield Town has won the final spot for next season’s English Premier League by defeating Reading 4-3 via penalty kicks.

David Wagner’s side will play in the English top-flight for the first time in 45 years after holding their nerve in the nerve-shredding penalty shoot-out that followed a tense 0-0 draw at Wembley.

They now join Newcastle United and Brighton and Hove Albion as the three teams that gained promotion to compete in the top-flight next season.

