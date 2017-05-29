Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Breaking: Huddersfield Town picks last spot for Premier League

Posted on May 29, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Huddersfield Town has won the final spot for next season’s English Premier League by defeating Reading 4-3 via penalty kicks.

David Wagner’s side will play in the English top-flight for the first time in 45 years after holding their nerve in the nerve-shredding penalty shoot-out that followed a tense 0-0 draw at Wembley.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

They now join Newcastle United and Brighton and Hove Albion as the three teams that gained promotion to compete in the top-flight next season.

 

The post Breaking: Huddersfield Town picks last spot for Premier League appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.