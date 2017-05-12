Pages Navigation Menu

BREAKING: Ikpeazu Wins Uche Ogah At Supreme Court, Remains Abia Governor

Posted on May 12, 2017

MyNaijaInfo.com

IKPEAZU Wins OGAH At the SUPREME COURT. By Chikwendu Wisdom, The Governor of Abia State, Okezie Victor Ikpeazu, on May 12, Defeated Masters Energy CEO, Mr Uche Ogah at the Supreme Court in Abuja.  It must be recalled that Ikpeazu defeated Ogah in the Peoples’ Democratic Party, PDP, primaries ahead of the 2015 gubernatorial election in …

