BREAKING: Kano Assembly suspends probe of Emir Sanusi after Osinbajo, IBB intervention – NAIJ.COM

The Kano state House of Assembly has suspended the probe of Muhammad Sanusi II, the emir of Kano. Kabiru Rurum, speaker of the Assembly, who announced this at plenary on Monday May 22, said the action followed the intervention of some prominent …
Kano Assembly suspends Emir Sanusi probe after 'Osinbajo, IBB intervention'
