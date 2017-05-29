Breaking: Kenya Presidential Aspirant Erastus Nyamera Rejected After Appearing Without Running Mate
The IEBC on Monday rejected presidential aspirant Erastus Nyamera’s nomination papers after he appeared without his running mate.
Nyamera arrived at KICC some minuted to 1pm and was turned away as he did not have enough signatures, and his degree was not certified.
IEBC chair Wafula Chebukati also said Nyamera did not have a Sh200,000 nomination fee receipt.
But Nyamera protested saying he will go to court to demand his rights.
His rejection came hours after the electoral agency turned away presidential aspirant Justus Juma for having too few signatures.
Chebukati said Juma’s signatories were not members of his Justice and Freedom Party.
“We find the list of supporters is not signed. Your proposer also belongs to Jubilee,” he said.
Independent presidential aspirant Joseph Nyagah was cleared after the commission turned him away on Sunday. Nyagah was issued with a certificate on Monday.
Abduda Dida beat the Sunday 4pm deadline to certify a copy of his degree.
Dida had failed to present the certified copy of his degree and a self declaration form signed by a commissioner of oaths with his nomination papers at the KICC.
Presidential candidates and running mates must be of Kenyan citizen by birth, are expected to be registered voters and must not owe allegiance to a foreign state.
Candidates must not be a public officer or acting in any state of public office other than President, DP or MP.
They must meet moral and ethical requirements under the Leadership and Integrity Act and the presidential candidates should not have been found to have abused or misused a state or public office.
Candidates are required to provide educational qualification certificates and National ID/valid passport
Presidential candidates and running mates must provide a duly signed and dated Code of conduct.
