Breaking: Kenya Presidential Aspirant Erastus Nyamera Rejected After Appearing Without Running Mate

The IEBC on Monday rejected presidential aspirant Erastus Nyamera’s nomination papers after he appeared without his running mate.

Nyamera arrived at KICC some minuted to 1pm and was turned away as he did not have enough signatures, and his degree was not certified.

IEBC chair Wafula Chebukati also said Nyamera did not have a Sh200,000 nomination fee receipt.

But Nyamera protested saying he will go to court to demand his rights.

His rejection came hours after the electoral agency turned away presidential aspirant Justus Juma for having too few signatures.

Chebukati said Juma’s signatories were not members of his Justice and Freedom Party.

“We find the list of supporters is not signed. Your proposer also belongs to Jubilee,” he said.

Independent presidential aspirant Joseph Nyagah was cleared after the commission turned him away on Sunday. Nyagah was issued with a certificate on Monday.