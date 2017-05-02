Breaking: Lamido in Dutse to face trial

By AbdulSalam Muhammad

KANO – Detained former Governor of Jigawa state, Alhaji Sule Lamido has been taken to Dutse, the Jigawa state capital to face trial over indecent utterances.

The Nigeria police zone 1 had took into custody former Foreign Affairs Minister, Alhaji Sule Lamido last Saturday following petition by Jigawa state Government.

Security sources at zone 1 told Vanguard that heavily armed policemen escorted the PDP stalwart on a journey of an hour in Toyota Hilux to the sleepy state capital.

A security officer on the trip to Dutse confided in Vanguard on conditions of anonymity that “we left Kano for Dutse around 5.30am , and as I speak to you, we are already in Dutse for formal arraignments of the former Governor “.

Vanguard further learned that security have been placed on red alert in Dutse to forestall likely protest from Sule Lamido’s supporters.

Confirming the incident, the Zone 1 Police Public Relation officer, Sambo Dasuki said ” yes, Lamido is in Dutse to face trial “.

