Breaking: Manchester United wins UEFA Europa League

Manchester United has won the 2016/2017 UEFA Europa League by defeating Ajax 2-0.

Goals from record signings Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan saw off the Dutch side.

Manchester United has by this win qualified automatically for next season’s UEFA Champions League.

The post Breaking: Manchester United wins UEFA Europa League appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

