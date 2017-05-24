Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Breaking: Manchester United wins UEFA Europa League

Posted on May 24, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Manchester United has won the 2016/2017 UEFA Europa League by defeating Ajax 2-0.

Manchester United’s Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan (L) celebrates scoring with Manchester United’s French midfielder Paul Pogba during the UEFA Europa League final football match Ajax Amsterdam v Manchester United on May 24, 2017 at the Friends Arena in Solna outside Stockholm. / AFP PHOTO

Goals from record signings Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan saw off the Dutch side.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Manchester United has by this win qualified automatically for next season’s UEFA Champions League.

The post Breaking: Manchester United wins UEFA Europa League appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.