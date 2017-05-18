Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Breaking! Many Injured As Over Speeding Hits Pedestrians On Sidewalk In Times Square, NY (PHOTOS)

Posted on May 18, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A speeding vehicle on Thursday struck pedestrians on sidewalk in New York City’s Times Square.
An eyewitness who shared the pictures on Twitter wrote: “What’s happening in Times Square??  This car was in the sidewalk and people are on the streets

 

“People are laying on the sidewalks in Times Square, a car seems to have run on the sidewalk.”

At least 10 people are reportedly receiving treatment after the incident.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

 Details later…

The post Breaking! Many Injured As Over Speeding Hits Pedestrians On Sidewalk In Times Square, NY (PHOTOS) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.