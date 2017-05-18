Breaking! Many Injured As Over Speeding Hits Pedestrians On Sidewalk In Times Square, NY (PHOTOS)

A speeding vehicle on Thursday struck pedestrians on sidewalk in New York City’s Times Square.

An eyewitness who shared the pictures on Twitter wrote: “ What’s happening in Times Square?? This car was in the sidewalk and people are on the streets

“People are laying on the sidewalks in Times Square, a car seems to have run on the sidewalk.”

At least 10 people are reportedly receiving treatment after the incident.



Details later…



