Breaking: Massive shake-up in Army as 147 commanders, officers affected

By Anthony Ogbonna

The Nigerian Army has carried out a massive shake-up in the military rank and files as 147 officers have been affected.

A statement issued on Wednesday by the Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman, it said the shake-up was carried out in order to re-strategize the army.

“In a bid to re-strategize, the Nigerian Army has posted in 147 officers into Operation LAFIYA DOLE, some Divisions, formations and training schools.

“In a posting released by the Office of the Military Secretary (Army), last week, Major General RO Yusuf, Commander, Nigerian Army Ordnance Corps, is now the Commander Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC), Minna, while Major General A Oyebade, General Officer Commanding (GOC), 1 Division Nigerian Army, will move to Army Headquarters as Chief of Logistics (COLOG), in the same vein, Major General AM Dikko has been posted from the Office of the National Security Adviser to 1 Division as GOC, while Major General I Attahiru is now the Theatre Commander, Operation LAFIYA DOLE.”

“Major General LEO Irabor will now move to Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), as the Field Commander. Major General PJ Dauke has been posted from 3 Division to 81 Division as GOC and Brigadier General BI Ahanotu will be Acting GOC 3 Division.”

“The erstwhile Registrar of the Nigerian Defence Academy, Brigadier General IM Yusuf will be the Acting GOC 7 Division and Brigadier General SO Olabanji, the Commandant of Amphibious Training School Calabar, is now the Acting GOC 8 Task Force Division. The GOC 81 Division, Major General EB Oyefolu, is now the Commander, Nigerian Army Training Centre (NATRAC), Kontagora, while Brigadier General MG Ali, has been moved to Nigerian Army Special Forces School Buni Yadi, as Commandant from NATRAC.”

“Similarly, Brigadier General IM Obot is Brigade Commander 26 Task Force Brigade, while Brigadier General AO Quadri will move from the Office of the Chief of Army Staff to 25 Task Force Brigade as Commander.”

“Also those affected in the new posting include some Commanders and Staff Officers at the Defence, Army Headquarters and Brigades.”

