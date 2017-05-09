Breaking: Moon Jae -In has won South Korea Presidential Elections

Left-leaning former human rights lawyer Moon Jae-In won South Korea’s presidential election by a landslide, an exit poll predicted when polls closed Tuesday. Moon, of the Democratic Party, had 41.4 percent support, according to the joint survey by three television stations. Conservative Hong Joon-Pyo was far behind on 23.3 percent, with centrist Ahn Cheol-Soo third …

The post Breaking: Moon Jae -In has won South Korea Presidential Elections appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

