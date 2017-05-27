Pages Navigation Menu

BREAKING: Motion of no confidence tabled against Zuma at ANC NEC – News24

Posted on May 27, 2017 in Africa


BREAKING: Motion of no confidence tabled against Zuma at ANC NEC
Johannesburg – President Jacob Zuma is fighting for political survival after another motion of no confidence was tabled against him at a meeting of the ANC's national executive committee (NEC) in Pretoria. At least four sources with direct knowledge of
