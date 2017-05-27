BREAKING: Motion of no confidence tabled against Zuma at ANC NEC – News24
BREAKING: Motion of no confidence tabled against Zuma at ANC NEC
News24
Johannesburg – President Jacob Zuma is fighting for political survival after another motion of no confidence was tabled against him at a meeting of the ANC's national executive committee (NEC) in Pretoria. At least four sources with direct knowledge of …
Report: Zuma faces the axe yet again at ANC NEC
ANC NEC member Joel Netshitenzhe calls on Zuma to consider stepping down
Netshitenzhe tables motion of no confidence in Zuma at NEC meeting
