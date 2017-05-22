Pages Navigation Menu

Breaking News: Ibori mocked with £1 damage

Posted on May 22, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A High court in London has awarded former Delta state governor, James Ibori, a nominal £1( about N400) as damages over his claim of unlawful detention by British Home Secretary Amber Rudd. Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb agreed that Ibori, who spent years in UK jail for money laundering, was unlawfully held for one day, 18 hours […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

