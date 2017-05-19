Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Breaking News: JAMB Re-Opens Portal For 2017 UTME Registration – Deadline Is Now 28th Of May, 2017

Posted on May 19, 2017 in Education, JAMB | 0 comments

The Joint Admission and matriculation Board (JAMB) has extended reopened the portal for 2017 UTME Registration. This was disclosed by the registrar of JAMB, prof. 1shaq Oloyede. According to him, the new deadline for registration will be May 28th. He said that he got the mandate from the Senate few weeks ago to increase the …

The post Breaking News: JAMB Re-Opens Portal For 2017 UTME Registration – Deadline Is Now 28th Of May, 2017 appeared first on Nigerian Scholars.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Scholars. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.