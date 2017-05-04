Breaking News: Niger Deltans Are Now Part Of The Oil Business

The Federal Government’s endorsement for modular refineries to be built by operators of illegal refineries and the process of engaging oil communities to protect oil pipelines have made the Niger Delta people part of the oil business.



The Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta and Coordinator Presidential Amnesty Programme, Brigadier General Paul Boroh(rtd) revealed this during his recent appearance on the Voice of Nigeria ”in the news” radio programme.



Responding when asked what was responsible for the present peace in the region, General Boroh said “resolving resource conflict issues require lots of stakeholder engagements and high level diplomatic approach. In our facts finding and confidence building efforts, our high level government officials led by the Vice President met with the Niger Delta people, identified and articulated their immediate and future needs and we are now making spirited efforts to address them.”



Responding when asked how he has reformed minds of militants and ex-agitators, General Boroh (rtd) said,” one is dealing with special people that have been in the creeks so one must dialogue continuously, patiently and constructively, applying all perseverance to change or manage their mind-set through hard work and prayers.”



While mentioning other information concerning activities of his Office, The Presidential Amnesty Programme Coordinator said at the inception of the programme, it had 35 thousands beneficiaries, 7000 have been trained and empowered as graduates in various universities and vocational skills within Nigeria and foreign countries.



Boroh hinted that presently, emphasis is on agriculture. He also said a lot of the beneficiaries are undergoing vocational skill acquisition and empowerment in agriculture and other lucrative professions.

