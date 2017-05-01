Breaking News: Workers disrupt May Day Celebration Over New Minimum Wage

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on May 1, 2017

Workers at the eagle square have refused to continue with the May Day celebration, insisting on the immediate implementation of the N56, 000 new minimum wage.

 

The disruption started as the Workers refused to hear the speech of the minister of labour and employment, Chris Ngige who was represented by the acting permanent Secretary at the ministry.

 

Details later..

