Breaking: Nigeria Customs intercepts container load of arms at Tin Can Port

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Tin Can Island Port Command in Apapa, Lagos on Tuesday intercepted a container load of arms and ammunition at Ports and Cargo Terminal.

Uche Ejesieme, the public relations officer of the Command, who confirmed this in a telephone interview said details would be made public shortly.

Details later….

The post Breaking: Nigeria Customs intercepts container load of arms at Tin Can Port appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

