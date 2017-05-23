Pages Navigation Menu

Breaking: Nigeria Customs intercepts container load of arms at Tin Can Port

Posted on May 23, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Tin Can Island Port Command in Apapa, Lagos on Tuesday intercepted a container load of arms and ammunition at Ports and Cargo Terminal.

Uche Ejesieme, the public relations officer of the Command, who confirmed this in a telephone interview said details would be made public shortly.

Details later….

