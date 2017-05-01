Breaking: Nnamdi Kanu Returns To Kuje Prison, Despite Being Granted Bail
Operatives of the Department of State Services, DSS, and men of the Nigerian Prisons Service, DSS, returned the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, back to Kuje Prison after he was granted bail by an Abuja Federal High Court. The decision shows that until Kanu meets his bail condition, he cannot be set […]
The post Breaking: Nnamdi Kanu Returns To Kuje Prison, Despite Being Granted Bail appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.
