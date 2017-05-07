Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

BREAKING: Nollywood actor, Adesina Adesanya is dead

Posted on May 7, 2017 in Entertainment, Nollywood | 0 comments

Popular Nollywood actor, Adeshina Adesanya, also known as Pastor Ajidara is dead. The actor died in the early hours of Sunday, just days after his colleagues voiced out that he was in need of money for treatment for kidney failure. His demise was announced by actors, Bolaji Amusan, popularly known as Mr. Latin and Yomi …

The post BREAKING: Nollywood actor, Adesina Adesanya is dead appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.