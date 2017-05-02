BREAKING: Oba of Lagos palace on fire [VIDEO]

Reports reaching DAILY POST from Lagos has it that the palace of the Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu is currently on fire. The monarch is said to have been taken to a safe place. Officials of Lagos state fire service are within the palace trying to put out the inferno. The real cause of the […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

