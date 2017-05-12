Pages Navigation Menu

BREAKING: Okezie Ikpeazu wins at Supreme Court – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on May 12, 2017


BREAKING: Okezie Ikpeazu wins at Supreme Court
The case was filed by Uche Ogah who had accused Ikpeazu of allegedly submitting false tax information to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Ikpeazu defeated Ogah in the Peoples' Democratic Party, PDP, primaries ahead of the 2015 …
