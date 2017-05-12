BREAKING: Okezie Ikpeazu wins at Supreme Court – Daily Post Nigeria
BREAKING: Okezie Ikpeazu wins at Supreme Court
Daily Post Nigeria
The case was filed by Uche Ogah who had accused Ikpeazu of allegedly submitting false tax information to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Ikpeazu defeated Ogah in the Peoples' Democratic Party, PDP, primaries ahead of the 2015 …
News Flash: Supreme Court dismisses Ogah''s appeal against Gov
