Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Breaking: Osinbajo, former VP Sambo in closed door meeting

Posted on May 10, 2017 in News | 0 comments

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA-Acting President Yemi Osinbajo is currently in a closed door meeting with former Vice President Nnamadi at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Sambo arrived the Villa at exactly 4pm into the waiting hands of Osinbajo who ushered him into his office.

Both men are currently meeting in Osinbajo’s office.

Details later

The post Breaking: Osinbajo, former VP Sambo in closed door meeting appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.