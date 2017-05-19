BREAKING! Osinbajo Receives Copy of 2017 Budget

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has received the official copy of the 2017 appropriation bill. Ita Enang, special adviser to the president on national assembly matters (senate), disclosed this to state house correspondents on Friday.

