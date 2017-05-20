BREAKING: Parents of released Chibok girls arrive in Abuja

Parents of the 82 Chibok schoolgirls who were released after being held for more than three years by Boko Haram have arrived in Abuja to reunite with their children. Recall that a relative of one of the rescued Chibok girls, Peter Joseph, raised alarm that the Federal Government barred the girls, from sharing their experience […]

