Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Anenih’s son dies in Lagos – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on May 14, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

Anenih's son dies in Lagos
The Nation Newspaper
A son of top politician and former Minister of Works Chief Tony Anenih died in Lagos yesterday. It was learnt that Mr. Eugene Anenih, who was the Managing Director of Nova Finance and securities Limited, collapsed during a game at the Lagos Lawn Tennis …
Chief Tony Anenih son dies in LagosThe News
BREAKING: PDP chieftain, Anenih's son slumps, dies at Lagos clubTheNewsGuru

all 9 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.