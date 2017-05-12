Breaking: Police kill 5 suspected killers of ACP Ndanbobo in gun battle

By Emma Amaize, Regional Editor, South-South

OPERATIVES of the State Anti-Kidnapping and Cyber Crime Squad, SAKCCS, Delta Command, have shot dead five members of an armed robbery/kidnap syndicate, suspected to have killed the Area Commander, Ughelli, ACP Usman Ndanbobo, in a gun battle.

Commissioner of Police, Delta State, Mr. Zanna Ibrahim, who relocated to Ughelli with operatives of State Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, to track down the bandits, confirmed the killing to Saturday Vanguard, on phone, Friday, just as fresh facts emerged on why the bandits shot dead Ndanbobo.

In a related development, four members of a robbery gang, mainly Fulani natives, who laid siege to the Olomoro-Iyede road in Isoko area of the state, during the week, robbing travelers have lost their lives.

Saturday Vanguard learned that SAKCSS operatives, led by a Deputy Superintendent of Police, DSP, had as a follow up to the kidnap cases that led to the arrest of a kidnap kingpin, Lucky and two others, seized three other gang members within the Ebrumede/Ughelli axis on May 10.

The team, however, ran into an ambush when other members of the gang attacked the operatives, following which five of the suspects received gunshot injuries, but were later confirmed dead by a doctor at the Federal Medical Centre, Asaba, where they were rushed for treatment.

Commissioner Ibrahim disclosed: “The suspects have complicity in most robbery attacks/kidnappings within Ughelli and environs, including the attack that led to the death of the Area Commander, Ughelli, ACP Usman Ndanbabo and yet to be seen late DSP German Emmanuel, who was declared missing September 2016.”

He said the suspects confessed that they shot the officer (Ndanbabo), who they waylaid at Ughelli because he took to flight with the keys of his Toyota Camry car with registration number, EKP 05 AAX, which they attempted robbing. One of the escapee robbers, Ratty, later abandoned the car now recovered by the police.

Ibrahim told our reporter: “Serious operations are in progress to arrest other fleeing members.”

On the bandits that barricaded Olomoro-Iyede road, he said: “A patrol team attached to Oleh Division, led by Superintendent of Police and vigilante men in the area rushed to the scene and on sighting the team, the robbers fled into the bush.”

“They were trailed into the deep bush, they shot at the team, which replied fire for fire and on combing the bush, one Umoru M, alias Yellow, Usman Abdullahi, Bello Mohammed, all of Fulani extraction were rounded up with bullet injuries and five live cartridges, six assorted phones, wallet containing identity card, ATM card, industrial boot belonging to the robbery victims,” he stated.

Ibrahim said the injured suspects were rushed to the hospital for medical attention, where they were certified dead, adding that their remains would be handed over to the local government health officer for disposal after autopsy.

The post Breaking: Police kill 5 suspected killers of ACP Ndanbobo in gun battle appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

