BREAKING: Police raid Ekweremadu’s official guest house in Abuja

The police in Abuja on Friday raided the official guest house of the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, in Maitama, Abuja. Special Adviser to the Deputy President of the Senate, Uche Anichukwu confirmed the development. According to him, neither Ekweremadu nor any of his senior aides was informed before the search. The […]

BREAKING: Police raid Ekweremadu’s official guest house in Abuja

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

