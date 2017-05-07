Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

BREAKING! Popular Nollywood Actor, Pastor Ajidara is Dead

Posted on May 7, 2017 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Popular Nollywood actor, Adeshina Adesanya, also known as Pastor Ajidara is dead.

The actor died in the early hours of Sunday, just days after his colleagues cries out for help, he was in need of money for treatment for kidney failure.

He hospitalized at unknown hospital in Ogun State where it was announced that he would require millions of naira to survive.

His demise was announced by actors, Bolaji Amusan, popularly known as Mr. Latin and Yomi Fash-Lanso who both led a fund raising campaign for him.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post BREAKING! Popular Nollywood Actor, Pastor Ajidara is Dead appeared first on Timeofgist.com.

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.