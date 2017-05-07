BREAKING! President Buhari Off To London Indefinitely For Medical Follow-Up

Femi Adesina, special adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on media and publicity, says the president is travelling to London on Sunday night for an indefinite medical follow up.

This is coming 57 days after the president arrived from London.

According to Adesina, the length of Buhari’s stay will be determined by his London doctors, Thecable News report.

“President Muhammadu Buhari proceeds to London tonight for follow-up medical consultation with his doctors,” Adesina said via a statement.

“He had planned to leave Sunday afternoon, but decided to tarry a bit, due to the arrival of 82 Chibok girls who arrived Abuja earlier in the day.