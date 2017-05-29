BREAKING: Professor Abubakar Momoh is dead

Professor of Political Science, and the Director-General of the National Electoral Institute, Abubakar Momoh, is dead. Momoh was with the Lagos State University, Ojo, before he was appointed the CEO of the Institute of the Independent National Electoral Commission. He is from Auchi, Estako West in Edo state Details later…

