Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

BREAKING: Professor Abubakar Momoh is dead

Posted on May 29, 2017 in Breaking news | 0 comments

Professor of Political Science, and the Director-General of the National Electoral Institute, Abubakar Momoh, is dead. Momoh was with the Lagos State University, Ojo, before he was appointed the CEO of the Institute of the Independent National Electoral Commission. He is from Auchi, Estako West in Edo state Details later…

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.