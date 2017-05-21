Breaking: Real Madrid wins 2016/2017 La Liga season
Real Madrid has won the 2016/2017 season of the Spanish La Liga by defeating Malaga 2-0.
Goals were scored by Ronaldo and Benzema in the 2nd and 55th minutes respectively.
This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
