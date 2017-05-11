Pages Navigation Menu

Breaking: Reps pass 2017 budget – Daily Trust

Posted on May 11, 2017


Breaking: Reps pass 2017 budget
By Musa Abdullahi Krishi | Publish Date: May 11 2017 1:55PMThe House of Representatives today passed the 2017 budget of N7.441 trillion. facebook · twitter · goolge plus · linkdin; like (0 Likes). Breaking: Reps pass 2017 budget. The House of …
