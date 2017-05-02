Pages Navigation Menu

BREAKING: Senate steps down bill to establish Peace Corps

Posted on May 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Nigerian Senate on Tuesday, stepped down the bill to establish the Nigerian Peace Corps. Some lawmakers opposed the passage of the bill. The set-back followed the presentation by the committee on the bill chaired by Bayero Nafada. But rather than take votes for the bill’s passage for a third reading, the lawmakers including Deputy […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

