BREAKING: Senate steps down bill to establish Peace Corps

The Nigerian Senate on Tuesday, stepped down the bill to establish the Nigerian Peace Corps. Some lawmakers opposed the passage of the bill. The set-back followed the presentation by the committee on the bill chaired by Bayero Nafada. But rather than take votes for the bill’s passage for a third reading, the lawmakers including Deputy […]

