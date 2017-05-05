Updated: Defence, Army Chiefs, Finance Minister meet in Aso Rock

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA- In a bid to immediately end the humanitarian crisis in the North east, the Presidency on Friday held a meeting with Service Chiefs and other government officials.

Those in the meeting included Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt-General Tukur Buratai and Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adesun.

A top presidency source who confided in Vanguard said that the meeting was urgently summoned to discuss measure that would lead to lasting solution to the humanitarian crisis in zone.

The source added that the other military chiefs couldn’t make it to the meeting because they were not in town at the moment.

It will be recalled that the region was ravaged by Boko Haram insurgency until it was liberated by the efforts of the Nigerian armed forces.

Unfortunately, the insurgency left many people dead and homeless, prompting some humanitarian crisis which the government is battling to solve.

