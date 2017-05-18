BREAKING | Several Injured as Car Hits Pedestrians in Times Square, New York

At least 13 people were injured when a car struck pedestrians in New York’s Times Square on Thursday at about noon, according to the Fire Department.

The conditions of the people were not known, a spokeswoman said.

A maroon Honda Accord sat tilted on a bollard in Times Square, its right wheels off the ground on the northwest corner of 45th Street and Broadway. Its front hood was crumpled and its trunk was open. Detectives and investigators surrounded the car.

What’s happening in Times Square?? This car was in the sidewalk and people are on the streets pic.twitter.com/PsepRtfrAr — gb (@gb__) May 18, 2017

A New York police spokeswoman said she had no immediate information.

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2017 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post BREAKING | Several Injured as Car Hits Pedestrians in Times Square, New York appeared first on SIGNAL.

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

