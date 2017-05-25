BREAKING! Six Students Kidnapped in Epe, Lagos
About six secondary school students have been reportedly kidnapped in a Lagos community.
According to a report by Vanguard, the abducted persons are students of Igbonla Model college in Epe.
The students were reportedly abducted by unknown persons, today.
More details soon…
