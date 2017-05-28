BREAKING: Sofia Coppola wins best director at Cannes film festival

Sofia Coppola scooped best director at the Cannes film festival on Sunday night for her star-studded remake of “The Beguiled”. Among others she thanked her father, the “Apocalypse Now” director Francis Ford Coppola, who she said “taught me writing and directing”. Source: Punch

The post BREAKING: Sofia Coppola wins best director at Cannes film festival appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

