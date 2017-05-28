Pages Navigation Menu

BREAKING: Sofia Coppola wins best director at Cannes film festival

Sofia Coppola scooped best director at the Cannes film festival on Sunday night for her star-studded remake of “The Beguiled”. Among others she thanked her father, the “Apocalypse Now” director Francis Ford Coppola, who she said “taught me writing and directing”. Source: Punch

