BREAKING: Sofia Coppola wins best director at Cannes film festival
Sofia Coppola scooped best director at the Cannes film festival on Sunday night for her star-studded remake of “The Beguiled”. Among others she thanked her father, the “Apocalypse Now” director Francis Ford Coppola, who she said “taught me writing and directing”. Source: Punch
The post BREAKING: Sofia Coppola wins best director at Cannes film festival appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!