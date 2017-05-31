BREAKING: Suicide Car bomb kills 50 in Kabul

Afghan officials said at least 50 people have been killed or wounded in a suicide car bombing in the Afghanistan capital of Kabul. There were also reports of many being injured. According to reports, the car bombing occurred at the gate of the German embassy. Earlier reports had spoken of a huge explosion that sent […]

