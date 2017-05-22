BREAKING: Supreme Court Dismisses Sheriff’s Application Against Makarfi Faction

The Supreme Court has dismissed the application filed by the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Modu Sheriff, against the Senator Ahmed Makarfi-led faction of the party. Sheriff had filed the application on March 21, seeking to stop the Supreme Court from hearing the appeal filed by the Senator Ahmed Makarfi-led faction of […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

