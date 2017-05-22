Pages Navigation Menu

BREAKING: Supreme Court Dismisses Sheriff’s Application Against Makarfi Faction

Posted on May 22, 2017

The Supreme Court has dismissed the application filed by the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Modu Sheriff, against the Senator Ahmed Makarfi-led faction of the party. Sheriff had filed the application on March 21, seeking to stop the Supreme Court from hearing the appeal filed by the Senator Ahmed Makarfi-led faction of […]

