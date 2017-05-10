BREAKING: They’ve Announced The Rugby World Cup 2019 Groups

The draw for the 2019 Rugby World Cup has just gone down over in Kyoto, Japan, and the Boks have placed in Group B.

So what’s the problem with that? Well, one of the other teams in the group just happens to be the mighty All Blacks.

The Boks will also play against Italy in the pool stages, as well as a yet-to-be-determined African team. The final eight teams will only be confirmed following the continental qualification process, which will only be fully completed in November 2018.

The full list of groups below:

Pool A Ireland, Scotland, Japan, Europe 1, Play-off winner Pool B New Zealand, South Africa, Italy, Africa 1, Repechage winner Pool C England, France, Argentina, Americas 1, Oceania 2 Pool D Australia, Wales, Georgia, Oceania 1, Americas 2

We might have to play the All Blacks in the group stages for the first time in history, but how about Group C? One of England, France or Argentina will be knocked out before the quarters, and given that we could have ended up with Argentina in place of Italy perhaps we should be thankful.

Then again, the Italians did beat us the last time we met so we won’t be getting cocky.

That’s the thing about having a shocking 2016 – we dropped down into seventh place on the rankings, meaning a far tougher draw.

At least our Super Rugby teams are putting in some decent showings. Huh, what’s that?

