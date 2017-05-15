BREAKING: Three killed as fresh crisis hits Agatu community in Benue

Report reaching DAILY POST from Benue State has it that three persons have been feared killed in internal crisis that broke out at Ogbai community in Agatu Local Government Area of the state Monday morning. Among the victims, our reporter learnt was one Mr. Aboje Otene, otherwise known as Philosopher, a youth leader in Agatu […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

