BREAKING: Three killed as fresh crisis hits Agatu community in Benue

Posted on May 15, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Report reaching DAILY POST from Benue State has it that three persons have been feared killed in internal crisis that broke out at Ogbai community in Agatu Local Government Area of the state Monday morning. Among the victims, our reporter learnt was one Mr. Aboje Otene, otherwise known as Philosopher, a youth leader in Agatu […]

