BREAKING: Three killed in community crisis in Makurdi

Three persons were killed early Tuesday when Tiv and Jukun people clashed at Feedi Market, opposite the Air Force base in Makurdi, Benue State. The crisis reportedly started when two young men of Tiv and Jukun ethnic groups clashed at Feedi Market on Monday. The matter was said to have snowballed into a heavy fight, which allegedly […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

