Breaking: UI shuts out students, order them to vacate campus over protest

Posted on May 29, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The management of the University of Ibadan, UI, on Monday shut the institution and directed the students to vacate the campus  on or before  6pm.

The students had earlier taken to the streets of Ibadan in protest, alleging insensitivity  on the part of the  university management.

But the university’s Director of Communications and Publication, Olatunji Oladejo,  told  newsmen that the closure  became necessary so as to avert crisis.

He said that the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Idowu Olayinka had convened an emergency meeting of the university Senate to review  the circumstances surrounding the development.

“The University of Ibadan in its wisdom has decided to shift the  examination earlier scheduled  for June to July, 2017, ” Oladejo  said.

University of Ibadan

He said that undergraduate students are to resume back  in  school on July 17, while the post graduate students  would  continue to stay on campus for their research activities.

The students at a congress  on  Saturday passed a resolution  to disrupt the forthcoming examinations if students were not provided with identity cards.

They also asked the authorities  to constitute the Students’ Welfare Board as well as allow  use of  cooking appliances that had been banned  in the halls of residence.

