Breaking: UI shuts out students, order them to vacate campus over protest

The management of the University of Ibadan, UI, on Monday shut the institution and directed the students to vacate the campus on or before 6pm.

The students had earlier taken to the streets of Ibadan in protest, alleging insensitivity on the part of the university management.

But the university’s Director of Communications and Publication, Olatunji Oladejo, told newsmen that the closure became necessary so as to avert crisis.

He said that the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Idowu Olayinka had convened an emergency meeting of the university Senate to review the circumstances surrounding the development.

“The University of Ibadan in its wisdom has decided to shift the examination earlier scheduled for June to July, 2017, ” Oladejo said.

He said that undergraduate students are to resume back in school on July 17, while the post graduate students would continue to stay on campus for their research activities.

The students at a congress on Saturday passed a resolution to disrupt the forthcoming examinations if students were not provided with identity cards.

They also asked the authorities to constitute the Students’ Welfare Board as well as allow use of cooking appliances that had been banned in the halls of residence.

The post Breaking: UI shuts out students, order them to vacate campus over protest appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

