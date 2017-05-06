Pages Navigation Menu

BREAKING:DSS arrests Ifeanyi Ubah over N11 billion petrol theft – Daily Trust

BREAKING:DSS arrests Ifeanyi Ubah over N11 billion petrol theft
Ifeanyi Ubah, the chairman of Capital Oil and Gas Limited has been arrested by the Department of State Services. The agency revealed the arrest today in a statement by spokesman, Tony Opuiyo. Opuiyo said Ubah was arrested on Friday in connection with …
