Bridges: Nasarawa Assembly summons management of 6 LGCs

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly Committee on Works has summoned the management of six area councils over their failure to construct rural bridges.

The legislature gave the affected overseers of the councils to appear before it on May 30 to explain why they could not execute the bridges and culverts approved by the State Government.

Those to appear before the committee include the Chairman of Keffi Local Government Council Interim Management Committee as well as the overseers of Agwada, Loko, Udege, Akwanga West and Giza Development Areas of the state.

The Chairman of the committee, Mr Mohammed Okpoku, confirmed this to newsmen on Thursday in Lafia.

He listed the chairmen as Alhaji Ismaila Nuhu, Keffi; Mr Adamu Kasimu, Udege; Mr Adamu Agulu, Loko; Malm Iliyasu Aliyu, Agwada, Mr Dando Santos, Akwanga, and Malam Kasim Ari for Giza, respectively.

NAN recalls that on April 23, the Assembly gave 10 days to the affected local government and development areas to complete the development projects, which elapsed two weeks ago.

Okpoku (APC-Udege/Loko state constituency) said that the affected development areas have no reason to delay their work because Gov. Tanko Al-Makura has released in full the amount for the projects.

“This is just an update on project assessment inspection of bridges and culverts across the state and this is to ensure that public funds are judiciously, religiously and holistically utilised.

“We are summoning the Chairman, IMC, Keffi, and the Overseers of Agwada, Loko, Udege and Akwanga West development areas to appear on Tuesday next week as the 10 days in which the House gave them to complete bridges and culverts construction has elapsed since last two weeks.

“The problem is that some of them are holding the projects execution to ransom, hence the need for their invitation so as to finally clarify before the committee on why they are holding the project execution to ransom,” he said.

According to him, the inspection exercise was not meant to witch-hunt anybody and that the committee was mandated by the House as part of its oversight functions to ensure that quality jobs were done in the interest of peace and development.

The chairman said that the committee would sustain its oversight function of all ongoing projects in local government and development areas across the state to ensure that the construction of bridges and culverts meet specifications.

“The committee have gotten the mandate from the House and will not leave any stone unturned in ensuring that the right things are done so to justify the government huge investment in the construction of the bridges and culverts across the state,’’ Okpuko said.

However, he commended some contractors and local government IMC chairmen and Overseers who completed their work according to specifications.

The chairman also commended Al-Makura for the release of fund for the construction of bridges and culverts across the state, noting that this will open up rural areas and stimulate agriculture and socio-economic activities across the state.

Okpoku said that construction of the bridges and culverts would not only reduce the hardship faced by the people, but would also improve on agricultural production, fight poverty as well as boosting the revenue base and socio-economic activities of the state.

NAN recalls that the governor approved the released of over N700 million to the 13 local governments and 18 development areas in the state in February to construct bridges and culverts to open up rural communities.

The post Bridges: Nasarawa Assembly summons management of 6 LGCs appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

