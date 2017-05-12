Brighton Interested In Signing Crystal Palace Striker Fraizer Campbell

Brighton are among a host of clubs considering signing Fraizer Campbell on a free transfer this summer.

The 29-year-old’s contract at Crystal Palace expires in June and the Eagles are yet to offer him an extension.

Campbell has made only 11 appearances in the Premier League this season – all of them from the bench – and a solitary start in the FA Cup.

The striker signed a three-year deal when he joined from Cardiff City in 2014 and has scored eight goals in 44 appearances for the South London club.

Newly-promoted Brighton are currently assessing transfer targets as they look to build a squad capable of staying up in the Premier League next season, and Campbell is understood to be among a number of players they are considering.

