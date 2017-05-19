Brighton Sign Midfielder Pascal Gross From Bundesliga Club Ingolstadt

Brighton have begun their preparations for a first-ever season in the Premier League by signing Pascal Gross from Bundesliga club Ingolstadt for an undisclosed fee.

Midfielder Gross, who joined Ingolstadt in 2012, has agreed a four-year deal with the Seagulls and will complete his move on July 1, subject to international clearance.

Brighton boss Chris Hughton said of the club’s capture of Ingolstadt midfielder Pascal Gross.

“We are delighted Pascal has opted to sign for us, amid interest from a number of clubs from the Premier League and across Europe, and I am pleased to welcome him to the club,” he told the club’s official website.

“He offers something different to our existing midfielders, as an attacking midfielder in a more advanced position, operating behind the forward line, he will give us a different and new option going into the new season.”

Pascal Gross began his career with Hoffenheim in 2008, before switching to Karlsruhe in 2011 and later moving on to Ingolstadt in 2012.

The 25-year-old will make his last appearance for Ingolstadt this Saturday, when they tie up their Bundesliga campaign with a clash with Schalke

